March 3 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd

* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation

* Says same restaurant sales growth for q4 was a decrease of 2.8% compared to same 13 weeks in 2015

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.42