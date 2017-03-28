FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from Part A of Phase 2/3 Trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from Part A of Phase 2/3 Trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc

* Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from part A of phase 2/3 trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus

* Trial met primary endpoint with 68% reduction in worst itching scores versus placebo after eight-week treatment period (P<0.0019)

* Trial met secondary endpoint in quality of life domains versus placebo after eight-week treatment period

* I.V. CR845 well tolerated after eight weeks of treatment

* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA for end-of-phase 2 meeting to review results to determine optimal dose to take into part B of Phase 2/3 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

