BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from Part A of Phase 2/3 Trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus

March 28 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc

* Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from part A of phase 2/3 trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus

* Trial met primary endpoint with 68% reduction in worst itching scores versus placebo after eight-week treatment period (P<0.0019)

* Trial met secondary endpoint in quality of life domains versus placebo after eight-week treatment period

* I.V. CR845 well tolerated after eight weeks of treatment

* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA for end-of-phase 2 meeting to review results to determine optimal dose to take into part B of Phase 2/3 study