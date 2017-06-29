BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
June 29 Cara Therapeutics Inc:
* Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial of oral CR845 in chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis of the hip or knee
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - all tablet strengths well tolerated over eight-week treatment period
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - 35 percent reduction in mean joint pain score for all patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant 39 percent reduction in mean joint pain score in hip patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.