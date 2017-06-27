UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo in the cut-throat online supermarket sector. * MKANGO RESOURCES: Mkango Resources, one of a handful of rare earth miners outside China, aims to start production in Malawi in 2020 to catch an expected leap in