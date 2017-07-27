FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:25 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics reports qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc:

* Carbo announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be up at least 60 percent

* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.93​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Although commodity price environment remains tenuous in oil and gas industry, co is "optimistic" about its oilfield business for H2 2017​

* Expect base ceramic business to see higher volumes in second half as compared to first half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

