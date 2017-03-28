FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carbonite announces proposed private offering of $125 mln of convertible senior notes
March 28, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Carbonite announces proposed private offering of $125 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Carbonite Inc -

* Carbonite announces proposed private offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes

* Says it intends to offer $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use $40.0 million of net proceeds from offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Says intends to use up to $20.0 million of net proceeds from this offering to repurchase shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

