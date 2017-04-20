BRIEF-Card Factory appoints Kristian Lee as chief financial officer

April 20 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc:

* Appointment of Kristian (Kris) Lee to board as chief financial officer

* Lee will succeed Darren Bryant who, as announced on Jan. 26, is to retire from role after eight years with group

* Lee's appointment will take effect at a date to be agreed once his departure date from Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been finalised

* Lee's current employment terms include a twelve month notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)