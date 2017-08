March 28 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc:

* FY revenue of 398.2 million pounds versus 381.6 million pounds year ago

* FY profit before tax 82.8 million pounds versus 83.7 million pounds year ago

* FY store like-for-like growth of +0.4 percent versus +2.8 percent year ago

* Says final dividend per share 6.3 pence

* Says co pleased with everyday like-for-like sales in year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)