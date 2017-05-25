BRIEF-Card Factory says Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%

May 25 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc:

* Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%

* Q1 total reported sales growth of +4.9%, including impact of one extra trading day in prior year leap year

* Q1 like-for-like store sales at upper end of targeted range of +1% to +3%

* Q1 continued store roll out with 11 net new stores opened (Q1 FY17: 20)

* Says on track for target of c50 for full year

* As at 30 April 2017, net debt had further reduced to £125.4m