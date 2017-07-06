Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 CardConnect Corp:
* CardConnect- on July 6,co repaid all outstanding amounts due, terminated all commitments under credit agreement dated July 29, 2016, among FTS holding
* CardConnect- Repaid outstanding amounts due, terminated commitments under second lien credit agreement, dated july 29, 2016, by, among fts holding corp Source text (bit.ly/2tmnepV) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions