BRIEF-Cardety FY operating income jumps to 29.7 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Carrefour Property Development SA :

* FY gross rental revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.2 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* FY operating income is 29.7 million euros versus 9.3 million euros a year ago

* Distribution of a dividend of 1.88 euros per share offering a 7 pct return on the NAV

* IFRS net income as of Dec 31 , 2016 at 29.2 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9515 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)