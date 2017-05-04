BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 4 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $62.6 million versus $33.4 million

* Q4 2017 is expected to have a reduced capital program

* With drilling success in Mitsue, expect to increase drilling activity in this area in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: