FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Cardinal Financial Corp

* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation

* Says litigation was initiated in response to agreement, plan of reorganization among co, United Bankshares Inc

* Says Cardinal has agreed to make additional information about merger available to its shareholders - SEC filing

* Cardinal Financial - complaints seek, order enjoining parties from proceeding with or consummating deal,equitable relief/ money damages if deal is completed Source text: (bit.ly/2mbRRML) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.