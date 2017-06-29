BRIEF-Harsco's rail division receives multi-unit UK Stoneblower order
* Harsco Rail - new order for seven stoneblower track geometry machines to harsco rail from network rail
June 29 Cardinal Health Inc:
* Cardinal Health announces redemption price for outstanding notes
* Cardinal Health - announced redemption price of $1,002.55 per $1,000 for its "make-whole" redemption of outstanding 1.7 percent notes, which due 2018
* GenMark achieves CE Mark for its eplex blood culture identification gram-positive and gram-negative panels