BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53

May 1 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue $31.8 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.20

* Cardinal health inc- third-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 3 percent to $28.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $32.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal health - reaffirms expectation that 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations will be at bottom of previous guidance range$5.35-$5.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.53