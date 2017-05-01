FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue $31.8 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.20

* Cardinal health inc- third-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 3 percent to $28.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $32.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal health - reaffirms expectation that 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations will be at bottom of previous guidance range$5.35-$5.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.