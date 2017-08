June 1 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* Cardinal Health announces redemption of outstanding notes

* Cardinal Health Inc- ‍intends to redeem all of its outstanding 1.7 percent notes due 2018​

* Cardinal Health Inc- ‍notes will be redeemed on July 1 at a "make-whole" redemption price calculated in accordance with terms of notes being redeemed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: