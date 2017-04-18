FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Health to acquire patient product portfolio from Medtronic for $6.1 bln
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Health to acquire patient product portfolio from Medtronic for $6.1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health to acquire leading patient product portfolio from Medtronic for $6.1 billion in cash

* Cardinal Health Inc - purchase price does not include cash tax benefits of at least $100 million

* Cardinal Health Inc - acquisition is expected to be financed with a combination of $4.5 billion in new senior unsecured notes and existing cash

* Cardinal Health - expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations by more than $0.21 per share in fiscal 2018

* Says by end of fiscal 2020, company assumes synergies will exceed $150 million annually

* Cardinal Health - expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations by more than $0.21 per share in fiscal 2018

* Cardinal Health plans to issue long-term debt to finance transaction

* Cardinal Health Inc - company expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by more than $0.55 per share in fiscal 2019

* Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners Llc to provide a $4.5 billion unsecured bridge loan

* Cardinal Health - once deal is complete, patient care, deep vein thrombosis & nutritional insufficiency units to become part of Cardinal Health's medical unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

