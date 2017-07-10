BRIEF-KPMG International, Microsoft launch new digital solution hub
* KPMG International - Microsoft and KPMG global alliance launches new digital solution hub
July 10 Cardinal Resources Ltd:
* Cardinal Resources Ltd - appointed Derrick Weyrauch as company's Canadian chief financial officer
* Cardinal Resources Ltd - Eric Palmbachs, chief financial officer of company, has departed company to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KPMG International - Microsoft and KPMG global alliance launches new digital solution hub
* Futures: Dow down 26 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 4.25 pts (Adds details)