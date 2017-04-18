FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems initiates voluntary recall of saline infusion pump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Cardiovascular Systems initiates voluntary recall of saline infusion pump

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - initiated a voluntary recall of its 7-10014 saline infusion pump

* Cardiovascular Systems says csi expects to record approximately $1.5 million of expenses in its Q3 of fiscal 2017 related to recall and replacement

* Says there have been no reports of patient injury to date

* Cardiovascular Systems - recall and related charge do not have adverse effect on Q3 revenue and net loss guidance provided by company

* Plans to recall and replace approximately 900 units of pumps currently in customer inventory

* Cardiovascular Systems - determined electromagnetic interference present in hospital environment may cause pumps to switch to standby mode during use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

