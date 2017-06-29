June 29 Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs
filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V.
Cardiovascular Systems case
* Cardiovascular Systems- complaint makes allegations co
made materially false, misleading statements,failed to disclose
material adverse facts about business
* Cardiovascular Systems - Plaintiffs seek unspecified
monetary damages on behalf of alleged class, interest,
attorney's fees and costs of litigation
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Complaint relates to alleged
kickbacks to health care providers - SEC Filing
