May 3 Cardtronics Plc

* Cardtronics announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 revenue $357.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $349.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardtronics Plc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $140 million to $150 million

* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate revenue impact associated with atm deinstallation is approximately $50 million to $70 million in 2017

* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate impact to gross margin associated with atm deinstallation will be approximately $30 million to $35 million in 2017