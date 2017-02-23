Feb 23 Care Property Invest NV:

* Agreement on the acquisition of a residential care centre with group of assisted living apartments in Libramont

* Announces agreement subject to suspensory conditions on acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of the company Siger SA

* Conventional value of this project is approximately 11.3 million euros ($11.94 million) Source text: bit.ly/2lzPb87 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)