BRIEF-Care property Invest announces acquisition residential care through contribution in kind

March 15 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV:

* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind

* Announces the successful capital increase through the provision of the land and the residential care center with service flat

* 1,844,160 new care property shares have been issued at 18.20 euros ($19.3) per share, leading up to a capital increase (incl. Share premium) of 33,563,407 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)