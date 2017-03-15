FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Care property Invest announces acquisition residential care through contribution in kind
March 15, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Care property Invest announces acquisition residential care through contribution in kind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV:

* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind

* Announces the successful capital increase through the provision of the land and the residential care center with service flat

* 1,844,160 new care property shares have been issued at 18.20 euros ($19.3) per share, leading up to a capital increase (incl. Share premium) of 33,563,407 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

