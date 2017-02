Feb 17 Care Property Invest NV:

* Agreement on acquisition of a residential care centre with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde

* Conventional contribution value is about 34 million euros ($36.10 million) and contribution in kind is expected to take place on March 15 Source text: bit.ly/2lVJBgm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)