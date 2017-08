May 11 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV

* OCCUPANCY RATE ON 31 MARCH 2017: 100%

* FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ON 31 MARCH 2017: €357 MILLION

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO