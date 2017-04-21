FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CareDx reports Q4 loss per share $0.73
April 21, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CareDx reports Q4 loss per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - CareDx Inc-

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q4 loss per share $0.73

* CareDx Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million, excluding any potential allosure revenue

* CareDx Inc qtrly total revenue $10.9 million versus $6.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $10.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pMPmyU) Further company coverage:

