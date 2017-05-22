FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CareDx sees 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
May 22, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CareDx sees 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - CareDx Inc

* Caredx reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Caredx inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million, excluding any potential allosure revenue

* Preliminary revenues for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $11.4 million to $11.6 million compared with $6.6 million in q1 of 2016

* For q1 of 2017, preliminary net loss was in range of $6.8 million to $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

