5 months ago
BRIEF-Caredx sees Q4 2016 revenue $10.6 mln to $10.9 mln
March 15, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Caredx sees Q4 2016 revenue $10.6 mln to $10.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Caredx Inc

* Caredx reports preliminary fourth quarter and FY 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $10.6 million to $10.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $40.4 million to $40.7 million

* Caredx - signed, closed a senior secured convertible note agreement with an institutional investor, with $25.0 million funded

* Caredx Inc - new facility requires interest-only payments through February 2018

* Caredx - new facility consists of $27.78 million in convertible notes with maturity date of Feb. 28, 2020, an interest rate of 9.5 pct per annum payable monthly

* Caredx Inc - proceeds from this new facility will be used to retire company's remaining outstanding debt with East West Bank

* Q4 revenue view $11.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $41.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $52.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

