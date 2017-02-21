FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Career Education Corp and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:18 PM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Career Education Corp and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* On february 15, 2017, Co and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs

* Under terms of agreement, company will pay $10 million to United States - SEC filing

* In addition to settlement, entered into separate settlement deal with private plaintiffs for claims for attorney’s fees, costs

* Under terms of this agreement company will pay $22 million to attorneys representing private plaintiffs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.