BRIEF-Career Education Corp and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* On february 15, 2017, Co and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs

* Under terms of agreement, company will pay $10 million to United States - SEC filing

* In addition to settlement, entered into separate settlement deal with private plaintiffs for claims for attorney’s fees, costs

* Under terms of this agreement company will pay $22 million to attorneys representing private plaintiffs