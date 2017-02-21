BRIEF-Career Education Corp and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp
* On february 15, 2017, Co and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs
* Under terms of agreement, company will pay $10 million to United States - SEC filing
* In addition to settlement, entered into separate settlement deal with private plaintiffs for claims for attorney’s fees, costs
* Under terms of this agreement company will pay $22 million to attorneys representing private plaintiffs