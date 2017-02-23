Feb 23 Career Education Corp

* Reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 revenue $155.3 million versus $199.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Says as of end of 2016, total student enrollments for university group were 33,600, compared to 31,900 as of prior year

* Says new student enrollments for university group were 9,280 and 35,120 for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively