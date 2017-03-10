BRIEF-MiCo says exercise of 8th series bonds with warrants
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 8th series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 562,112 shares of the co, at 1,779 won/share
March 10 Career Point Ltd
* Says Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment signs agreement with Career Point Source text: (bit.ly/2lJW8XI) Further company coverage:
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo