March 2 (Reuters) - Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust REIT acquires Illinois skilled nursing portfolio

* Deal for $29.2 million

* Investment is scheduled to generate initial annual rent of $2.9 million, for an initial cash yield of 10.0%

* It acquired five skilled nursing facilities in Illinois

* Caretrust REIT funded acquisition with cash on hand