FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Caretrust Reit acquires two nursing facilities for about $27.3 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caretrust Reit acquires two nursing facilities for about $27.3 mln

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust Reit expands into New Mexico with the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities

* Caretrust Reit Inc - deal for approximately $27.3 million

* Caretrust Reit Inc - funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Caretrust Reit - investment is expected to generate initial cash yield of 9.0%, based on aggregate going-in annual cash rent of $2.5 million under terms of existing leases

* Caretrust Reit - 2 existing leases have remaining terms of about 17, 19 years, respectively, include a hybrid of fixed and cpi-based rent escalators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.