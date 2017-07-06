BRIEF-Clayton Properties says effective July 3 acquired Oakwood Homes
Co, a Berkshire Hathaway company, acquired Oakwood Homes & the approximately 18,000 lots it owns & controls, effective July 3
July 6 Cargill Inc:
Delacon and Cargill announce strategic equity investment partnership will advance natural phytogenic feed additive category
Deal includes a minority equity investment from Cargill
Terms were not disclosed
