BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Cargill protein invests $146 million in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

* Cargill - ‍Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during first half of 2019​

