BRIEF-Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures

May 15 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Cargojet - on july 5, 2017 , co ntends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019

* Cargojet- to redeem debentures in accordance with provisions of indenture dated as of april 29, 2014 between corporation & computershare trust company of canada

* Cargojet - to elect to satisfy its obligation to pay redemption price by issuing to debenture holders common voting shares or variable voting shares