3 months ago
BRIEF-Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures
May 15, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Cargojet - on july 5, 2017 , co ntends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019

* Cargojet inc - on july 5, it intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019

* Cargojet- to redeem debentures in accordance with provisions of indenture dated as of april 29, 2014 between corporation & computershare trust company of canada

* Cargojet - to elect to satisfy its obligation to pay redemption price by issuing to debenture holders common voting shares or variable voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

