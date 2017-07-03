BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct
* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.
July 3 CARGOTEC OYJ
* HIAB SECURES AN ORDER FOR OVER 600 LOADER CRANES FROM TATA MOTORS, INDIA
* DELIVERIES ARE DUE TO COMMENCE IN Q3 OF 2017
* HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO CARGOTEC'S 2017 Q2 ORDER INTAKE
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.