July 3 CARGOTEC OYJ

* HIAB SECURES AN ORDER FOR OVER 600 LOADER CRANES FROM TATA MOTORS, INDIA

* DELIVERIES ARE DUE TO COMMENCE IN Q3 OF 2017

* HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO CARGOTEC'S 2017 Q2 ORDER INTAKE