March 13 (Reuters) - Cargotec Oyj:

* Kalmar receives repeat order for diesel-electric straddle carriers to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) Burchardkai container terminal

* To deliver 11 diesel-electric straddle carriers

* Order was booked in Cargotec's 2017 Q1 order intake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)