July 20 (Reuters) - CARGOTEC OYJ:

* MACGREGOR RECEIVES AN ORDER FOR PROJECT MANAGEMENT, ENGINEERING AND SUPPLY OF ON-VESSEL EQUIPMENT INCLUDING A COMPLETE MOORING AND RISER SYSTEM TO EXCELERATE ENERGY

* SIGNS AN ORDER FOR ON-VESSEL EQUIPMENT, PRODUCT FABRICATION, ENGINEERING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT FOR A COMPLETE MOORING AND RISER SYSTEM

* Order Was Booked Into Cargotec q2 2017 Order Intake

* DELIVERY WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)