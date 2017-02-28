FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Carige eyes 950 mln euro bad loan securitisation, 2.4 bln euro spin-off
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Carige eyes 950 mln euro bad loan securitisation, 2.4 bln euro spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says in presentation slides on its website:

* Plans to securitise around 950 million euros in bad loans, spin off 2.4 billion euros into vehicle to be deconsolidated by end-2017

* To place bad loan vehicle's debt on the market and possibly open capital to third-parties

* The ECB requested 32 percent coverage ratio for unlikely-to-pay loans in 2017, 18 percent coverage for past due loans, 63 percent coverage ratio for bad loans

* The ECB wants bank to cut non performing loans to 5.5 billion euros in 2017, 4.6 billion euros in 2018, 3.7 billion euros in 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.