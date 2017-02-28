BRIEF-Carige has no pre-underwriting contract yet for cash call - CEO

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banca Carige CEO Guido Bastianini tells analyst call:

* There have been "positive" preliminary contacts with investment banks but no pre-underwriting contract yet in place for share sale

* Owners of vehicle for bad loan spin-off will be bank's current shareholders

* Identical shareholder base may pose a problem when it comes to de-consolidating vehicle from bank's balance sheet

* Vehicle's capital structure to be one-third equity and two-thirds debt