July 26 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* Hires Popolare di Bari senior executive Marco Cavazzutti as head of non-performing exposure (NPE) unit that will be created in coming weeks

* Cavazzutti will report directly to CEO Paolo Fiorentino

* NPE unit will work to progressively sell off bad loans and actively manage unlikely-to-pay loans, including through de-risking actions on some large exposures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)