FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cariverona denies considering buying stake in Cattolica- spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cariverona denies considering buying stake in Cattolica- spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Cattolica Assicurazioni:

* Banking foundation Cariverona denies it is considering buying a stake in the insurer from Popolare di Vicenza, a Cariverona spokesman told Reuters on Monday

* Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that Cariverona may have been interested in Popolare di Vicenza's 15 percent stake in Cattolica were the bank forced to sell the holding in order to finance the purchase of assets from the insurer under a put option that allows Cattolica to exit their joint-venture after early May. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.