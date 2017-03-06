BRIEF-Cariverona denies considering buying stake in Cattolica- spokesman

March 6 (Reuters) - Cattolica Assicurazioni:

* Banking foundation Cariverona denies it is considering buying a stake in the insurer from Popolare di Vicenza, a Cariverona spokesman told Reuters on Monday

* Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that Cariverona may have been interested in Popolare di Vicenza's 15 percent stake in Cattolica were the bank forced to sell the holding in order to finance the purchase of assets from the insurer under a put option that allows Cattolica to exit their joint-venture after early May. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)