BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln

April 4 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:

* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)

* Has achieved revenue of approximately 588 million euros(py: 540.8 million euros) in first half of fiscal year 2016/17, based on preliminary data

* From today's point of view, group expects operating earnings (EBIT) significantly above previous year's level of 75.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)