3 months ago
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Carlaw Capital says has agreed to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares in Capital Of Charrua

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Carlaw Capital V Corp:

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says pursuant to merger agreement between Charrua, Carlaw and subsidiary of Carlaw to form a new merged corporation

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says surviving merged corporation will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carlaw

* Carlaw Capital V says holders of Charrua shares will receive for each share such number of Carlaw shares as is equal to price per share at which Charrua common shares are issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

