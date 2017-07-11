July 11 CARLSBERG:

* SAYS CARLSBERG GROUP AND BROOKLYN BREWERY TO ESTABLISH NEW BREWERY IN LITHUANIA, FOLLOWING RECENTLY ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURES IN HONG KONG AND LONDON

* "THE NEW BREWERY WILL BE INSTALLED AT THE SITE OF ŠVYTURYS BREWERY, PART OF THE CARLSBERG GROUP, AND WILL SEE ITS BREWERS COLLABORATE WITH THOSE FROM BROOKLYN BREWERY TO CREATE A RANGE OF SMALL-BATCH CLASSIC AND EXPERIMENTAL BEERS" FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)