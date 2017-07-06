July 6 Carlyle Group LP:
* Carlyle Group LP says reached settlements with investors
in two commodities investment vehicles managed by an affiliate
of partnership - sec filing
* Carlyle Group LP - net of previously recorded reserves,
partnership expects to record in connection with settlements a
charge not exceeding $60 million in q2
* Carlyle Group-with settlement, completes exit of
commodities investment advisory business, hedge fund investment
advisory businesses acquired from 2010-2014
* Carlyle Group LP - actual amount recorded in connection
with settlements anticipated to be reduced by reimbursement from
various sources of recovery
Source text (bit.ly/2suzima)
