BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
PARIS, June 29 PSA/Mediacom:
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space
* New Mediacom deal to last three years and start in 2018 (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)
* Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: