BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah reports first quarter 2017 fiscal results
* Q1 revenue $11.1 million
* Carmanah Technologies Corp - net income in Q1 of 2017 was USD $0.6 million down from net income of USD $0.8 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.