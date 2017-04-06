FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Carmax Q4 earnings per share $0.81
April 6, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Carmax Q4 earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc:

* Carmax reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $4.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion

* Carmax Inc - total wholesale unit sales declined 1.2% in q4

* Used unit sales in comparable stores increased 8.7% in q4

* Carmax Inc says estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $325 million in fiscal 2018

* Total used unit sales rose 13.4% in q4

* Carmax Inc says currently plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2018 and between 13 and 16 stores in fiscal 2019

* Carmax Inc says for Q4 Carmax auto finance income declined 10.2% to $82.9 million compared to last year

* Carmax Inc says decline in income for Carmax auto finance for Q4 was primarily due to a $15.4 million increase in provision for loan losses

* Carmax - for Q4 continued to experience a headwind related to third-party tier 3 sales mix, which declined to 9.4% of used unit sales from 14.5% in prior year's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

